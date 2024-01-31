Margot Robbie breaks silence on Oscars snub for Barbie role: ‘No way to feel sad'

Originally appeared on E! Online

This Barbie has no hard feelings over her Oscar snub.

Margot Robbie is finally weighing in on the controversy that emerged after she didn't pick up a Best Actress nomination for "Barbie" and Greta Gerwig was omitted from the Best Director race. And as she sees it, there is just too much to be grateful for to focus on the perceived snubs.

"There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed," the 33-year-old said at a special SAG screening of the film on Jan. 30, according to Deadline. "Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is."

Actor Ryan Gosling is "disappointed" that director Greta Gerwig and actress Margot Robbie did not receive an Academy Award on Tuesday for the blockbuster hit “Barbie.”

Fortunately, she and Gerwig will each still arrive at the 2024 Oscars as nominees in other categories. As a producer on the film, Robbie is nominated in Best Picture category, while Gerwig and her co-writer (and IRL partner) Noah Baumbach are up for Best Adapted Screenplay.

In fact, Robbie marveled at how "incredible" it was that the film picked up eight nominations.

"We set out to do something that would shift culture," she continued. "And it's already done that. Way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this."

And while Robbie is taking it in stride, her "Barbie" costars previously expressed their frustrations about her being left off the Best Actress list.

"There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie," Ryan Gosling, who earned a Best Supporting Actor nomination, said in a statement to E! News, "the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film."

For America Ferrera, who picked up her first-ever Oscar nod for playing Gloria in "Barbie," she believes the oversight underscores the film's message.

"It's really a disappointment. It's just so undeniable what they created. How unprecedented, how unexpected," the Best Supporting Actress nominee told The Today Show on Jan. 24. "And I think that's what people are bummed about."

Ultimately for Margot, just being a member of the "Barbie" family means she has a great day, every day, regardless of any trophies.

"I've never been a part of something like this," she added during the SAG screening. "I can't think of a time when a movie's had this effect on culture. And it's amazing to be in the eye of the storm."

