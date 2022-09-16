Meghan McCain Announces She's Pregnant With Her Second Child

Meghan McCain is adding a member to her family.

The DailyMail.com columnist is pregnant and expecting a second child, a baby girl, with her husband, Ben Domenech. McCain, 37, shared the news on her Instagram on Sept. 15, writing how her almost 2-year-old daughter Liberty is going to be a big sister.

“We’re all feeling very blessed, lucky and happy,” the former “View” co-host wrote. “Thank you all for all the kindness! Ben is soon to be outnumbered by girls in our house 3 to 1 this winter.”

The photos McCain shared showed little Liberty at a table coloring her “big sister” sign.

The comments section was filled with congratulatory messages, with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne leaving pink heart emojis, while Daphne Oz writing, “So exciting — congratulations!!”

“Real Housewives of New York” star Eboni K. Williams also added, “Congratulations Meghan!!”

In a DailyMail interview, McCain added, “Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty! We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn’t be more excited.”

“Our whole family, especially her grandmas, cannot wait to smother her with all the love and affection we can possibly give,’ she added. “Ben and I are truly thrilled and counting down the days to grow our family and meet our newest addition!”

McCain and Domenech got married in November 2017. The couple welcomed Liberty on Sept. 28, 2020, and will soon be celebrating her second birthday.

Before having Liberty, McCain revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in a New York Times op-ed published in 2019.

“I blamed my age, I blamed my personality. I blamed everything and anything a person could think of, and what followed was a deep opening of shame,” McCain wrote. “This, I told myself, is the reason my body is a rock-strewn wasteland in which no child may live. This is my fault. Yet it is not my fault.”

She further detailed the experience in a January episode of People’s “Me Becoming Mom” podcast, sharing how she wasn't aware she was miscarrying at the time.

While processing the miscarriage, McCain said she found comfort in her belief that the baby she lost was with her late father, Sen. John McCain, who died in 2018.

“That child is with my dad in the afterlife or in heaven,” she said.

