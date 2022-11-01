gun violence

Members of Rap Group Migos at Houston Party Where Deadly Shooting Took Place, Police Say

Houston police confirmed TakeOff and Quavo of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos were at the event at 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley when the shooting occurred

By Staff

Takeoff and Quavo
Prince Williams/Wireimage via Getty Images

A least one man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at a bowling alley in downtown Houston early Tuesday, police said.

Houston police confirmed at an early morning news conference that TakeOff and Quavo of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos were at the private party at 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley when the shooting occurred.  Police have not confirmed whether either were among the victims.

Police responded to the scene around 2:40 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to the head or neck surrounded by a large crowd, according to NBC affiliate KPRC. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the victim is a Black male in his 20′s.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Investigators said the name of the victim will not be released until family members are notified and the man's identity is verified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, KPRC reports.

Migos consists of 28-year-old Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball; Quavo, or Quavious Keyate Marshall, 31; and Offset, or Kiari Kendrell Cephus, 30.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceTexasMigos
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us