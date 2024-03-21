Michael Strahan's daughter shares update on chemotherapy timeline

Originally appeared on E! Online

Isabella Strahan has hit a milestone in her battle with brain cancer.

The 19-year-old daughter of Michael Strahan—who was diagnosed in October with medulloblastoma, a type of malignant tumor on the base of the brain—is embarking on the second round of chemotherapy.

"No. 2 chemo," Isabella Strahan announced in a March 21 YouTube video. "That means four to go."

She added, "That means that, after this is over, then there's just four more months."

Isabella Strahan began her first round of chemotherapy in February. At the time, she detailed how side effects of the procedure were a far departure from radiation therapy, which she completed the month prior.

"My head hurts," she said in a Feb. 16 YouTube vlog, while holding an ice pack to her scalp. "I feel like I'm having a heart attack. My heart hurts."

The teen continued, "Every single tooth, just ripped out and not even surgically put back in. My jaw hurts, the bottom of my tongue hurts. It hurts when I gulp water."

Isabella Strahan was initially scheduled to start the second round of chemotherapy earlier this month. However, it was postponed due to emergency skull surgery, during which doctors drained out extra fluid from her head and replaced a bone they had originally cut out with a titanium plate. As Isabella Strahan shared in a March 6 vlog following the craniotomy, "I'm in so much pain."

"This sucks," she lamented, filming herself in a hospital bed with her head wrapped in bandages. "I was like screaming. This is not fun."

Still, Isabella Strahan pressed on with support from her family, including twin sister Sophia Strahan. In fact, her dad Michael Strahan recently arranged for her favorite singer Bryson Tiller to make a surprise in-house visit as a pick-me-up.

"I know she's going through it," Michael Strahan told "Good Morning America" in January of his daughter's health journey, "but I know that we're never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this."

Michael Strahan just helped give his daughter Isabella the ultimate surprise, raising her spirits after her second brain surgery.