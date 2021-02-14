Long Island

Police Say Nicki Minaj's Father Killed by Hit-And-Run Driver

Police say the 64-year-old father of singer-rapper Nicki Minaj has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in New York

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 64-year-old father of rapper Nicki Minaj has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in New York, police said.

Robert Maraj was walking along a road in Mineola on Long Island at 6:15 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a car that kept going, Nassau County police said. Maraj was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead Saturday.

Police are asking any witnesses to the fatal crash to come forward.

Entertainment News

Britney Spears 30 mins ago

Sam Asghari Gushes Over Britney Spears in Sweet Valentine's Day Tribute

British Royal Family 4 hours ago

Meghan Markle Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Prince Harry

Minaj, 38, was born Onika Tanya Maraj in Trinidad and was raised in the New York City borough of Queens. She has not made any public statement about her father's death.

An email seeking comment was sent to a representative for Minaj.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Long IslandNicki Minaj
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us