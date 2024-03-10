See the best red carpet looks from the 2024 Oscars

All the must-see fashion, outfits and celebrity looks at Hollywood's biggest night - The 96th Academy Awards.

By Janete Weinstein

By Janete Weinstein

One of the most anticipated nights in the entertainment industry is finally here: Oscars 2024.

The 96th Academy Awards has rolled out one of the most coveted carpets in the world, and some of Hollywood's biggest stars from around the globe will be showing off their dazzling looks.

A-listers including Lily Gladstone, Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, America Ferrera, Margot Robbie and many other nominees are expected to stroll down the 2024 Oscars' red carpet.

As the celebrities continue to roll in, we will keep updating, so be sure to refresh often.

See some of the most memorable Oscars 2024 looks below.

Academy Awards Jan 23

And the 2024 Oscar nomination goes to… : See the full list

news Mar 8

Here's what's inside the nearly $180,000 Oscars gift bag given to Christopher Nolan, Lily Gladstone and other nominees

Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us