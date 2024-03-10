One of the most anticipated nights in the entertainment industry is finally here: Oscars 2024.

The 96th Academy Awards has rolled out one of the most coveted carpets in the world, and some of Hollywood's biggest stars from around the globe will be showing off their dazzling looks.

A-listers including Lily Gladstone, Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, America Ferrera, Margot Robbie and many other nominees are expected to stroll down the 2024 Oscars' red carpet.

As the celebrities continue to roll in, we will keep updating, so be sure to refresh often.

See some of the most memorable Oscars 2024 looks below.