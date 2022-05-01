Princess Charlotte Joined by Family Dog in Adorable 7th Birthday Portraits

Princess Charlotte is all grown up.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's daughter looks royally adorable in new portraits Kensington Palace released on May 2, in honor of her seventh birthday. In the photos, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, the little girl is seen smiling while sitting on the grass at the family's Norfolk home and cuddling their pet cocker spaniel, gifted by Kate's brother James Middleton more than a year ago following the death of their beloved dog Lupo in late 2020.

Charlotte is wearing an indigo sweater over a white polka dot collared shirt, paired with dark pants. She is also missing a bottom baby tooth.

Charlotte is the second child of Kate and William, who are also parents to sons Prince George, 8, and Prince Louis, who recently turned 4.

The family typically releases portraits for their kids on their birthdays, photographed by Kate, who also bakes their cakes.

"I love making the [birthday] cake," Kate said on the BBC special Mary Berry's "A Berry Royal Christmas" last year. "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

Last year, Charlotte celebrated her sixth birthday at a small family gathering, also held at the Cambridges' Norfolk country home.

"She had a lovely day, thank you," William said later during a visit to Babcock Vehicle Engineering firm in Walsall, West Midlands, according to Hello! magazine. "Last year it was her birthday in lockdown, but this year we were able to have one other family over."

Charlotte turned 7 two weeks after she and George attended the royal family's annual Easter Sunday church service for the first time. The princess and her mom twinned in corresponding light blue outfits.