Miami-Dade

Rapper Future Surprises Families With Holiday Gift Giveaway in Miami's Little Haiti

The gift giveaway included holiday music, refreshments and activities for kids and the entire family

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

While the rapper Future may have been born and raised in Atlanta, the multi-platinum record selling musician gave back to the community in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood Thursday with a gift giveaway in time for the holidays.

The 39-year-old rapper, whose given name is Nayvadius Cash, surprised families with the event at the Little Haiti Soccer Park along with City Commission Chairwoman Christine King and the Stanley Gabart Foundation.

The gift giveaway included holiday music, refreshments and activities for kids and the entire family.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dadefutureholiday gift giveawayLittle Haiti
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us