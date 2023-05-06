See All the Spectacular Hats and Celebrities from the 2023 Kentucky Derby

By Mike Gavin

By Mike Gavin

The hats at the Kentucky Derby are as synonymous with the event as the horses themselves. The attendees of the 149th Run for the Roses turned out in towering hats and delicate fascinators in eye-catching colors and styles. As they say in the South, "the taller the hat, the closer to God."

Whether it's a wide-brimmed “Southern Belle'' inspired Kentucky Derby hat decorated with flowers, ribbons, bows or feathers, a sunhat or a fascinator, the fashion accessory is a beloved tradition at Churchill Downs. See the spectacular hats in every shade from indigo to bright yellow, orange, green and various shades of purple.

Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us