Two reigning queens of pop music were in the same room last night.

Beyoncé attended the evening premiere of Taylor Swift's concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" in Los Angeles on Oct. 11, and no one seemed happier about her appearance at the event than Swift herself.

"I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence," Swift wrote in the caption of an Instagram post showing the pair posing for a photo together in the theater. "The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."

The last time the singers appeared to be photographed together was more than seven years ago at the 58th Grammy Awards in 2016.

Earlier in the night, the pair also posed together for photos on the red carpet. Swift wore a blue gown, a nod to the upcoming re-release of her 2014 album "1989," while Beyoncé wore a black bodysuit with a chrome bustier, a reference to the metallic color that has come to represent her latest album "Renaissance."

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Taylor Swift at "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on Oct. 11, 2023. John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS

Beyoncé was among other celebrities like Adam Sandler, Simu Liu and Julia Garner who attended the premiere of Swift’s concert film, ahead of the release in theaters around the globe on Friday, Oct. 13.

Swift announced before she attended the premiere that due to "unprecedented demand," she would be opening up early access showings of the film on Thursday, Oct. 12, in the U.S. and Canada, in addition to adding more showtimes over the weekend.

While Bey and Swift have been pitted against each other all summer due to the overlap of their massively successful stadium tours, as well as the upcoming release of their respective concert films just a few months apart, the pair seemed to be sending a message of unity to fans at the premiere.

And of course, both the BeyHive and Swifties alike went wild with the crossover event on social media.

"I’m glad Beyoncé pulled up to Taylor show. It reinforces that stans exist in digital fantasy, identities of insecurity and conflicts rooted in nothingness," one person wrote in a post on the X social media platform. "While in reality celebrities moving opposite of anything said on here."

"miss..miss americana has a problem," another user wrote in a post on X, referring to Swift's song "Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince" and Bey's "America Has a Problem."

Another X user put it plainly, posting a photo of the duo on the red carpet with the caption: "beyoncé and taylor just told y’all to shut up and behave," adding two crying emojis.

Swift's "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" premieres on Friday, Oct. 13, and Beyoncé's "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé" premieres on Friday, Dec. 1.

