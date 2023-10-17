Will Smith releases his ‘official statement' amid Jada Pinkett Smith's memoir revelations

Originally appeared on E! Online

Will Smith is gettin' jiggy with it amid buzz around Jada Pinkett Smith's explosive tell-all.

On the release date of the "Red Table Talk" host's memoir "Worthy," which detailed how she and Smith quietly separated "in every way except legally" in 2016, the Oscar winner had some fun with the interest surrounding their unconventional relationship. In a video shared on Oct. 17, Smith wrote in the caption, "OFFICIAL STATEMENT."

"Here's the thing," the 55-year-old began in the clip. "My opinion is..."

However, before finishing the sentence, Smith was interrupted by his itchy nose. As he sneezed into his sleeve, the camera zoomed out to reveal various landscapes around the globe and beyond.

The ruse certainly turned some heads, with comedian King Bach writing in the comments section alongside a laughing emoji, "Bless you."

"I'm going to use this next time somebody asks me about politics," beatboxer Adym Evans quipped, while film producer Brad Haugen remarked, "Needed you to weigh in with this opinion. It's on point!"

But jokes aside, Smith has been open about his thoughts on Jada Pinkett Smith's book, which also addressed her private struggles with depression and the infamous Oscars slap. "When you've been with someone for more than half of your life a sort of emotional blindness sets in," he recently told the New York Times in an email. "You can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties."

In a separate note to Jada Pinkett Smith, he told the 52-year-old, "I applaud and honor you."

"If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more," Smith wrote in the letter, which was read aloud to the "Girls Trip" actress by Jay Shetty during her appearance on his "On Purpose" podcast. "I'll start now. Welcome to the author's club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest."