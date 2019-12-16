Cini’s Opens in Boston’s West End

A local business featuring mini-arancini has opened a retail shop that should be popular with commuters along with sports and music fans.

Eater Boston is reporting that Cini's is now open in the West End/North Station area of Boston, with the Friend Street shop offering an array of mini rice balls as well as pizza and calzones. The post indicates that the store is open late--3:00 AM on Fridays and Saturdays and 1:00 AM when there are events at the nearby TD Garden--while the website and social media pages for the company mention that up until now, the business had been selling its arancini at various restaurants and events around the region.

The address for Cini's is 252 Friend Street, Boston, MA, 02114. The website for the business can be found at https://www.eatcinis.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)