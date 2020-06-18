Floating Restaurant Proposed for Charlestown Could Be Coming to East Boston Instead

Early last year, it was reported that a restaurant on a ship might be on its way to the Charlestown waterfront, and now we have learned that plans for the floating dining spot are still in the works but at another space across the water.



According to an article from the East Boston Times-Free Press, a restaurant and bar on a Tall Ship and a separate outdoor patio at a dock on land is being proposed for "Eastie Landing," which would be at Pier 1 in East Boston near Piers Park just off Marginal Street. The post mentions that the patio could also include special event and activity spaces along with food trucks, and the team behind it (the Navy Yard Hospitality Group) is hoping to be there for two years--and maybe more once the Portside at East Pier residential complex is completed at the site.



As mentioned in an earlier article here as well as in a new post from The Charlestown Bridge, The Navy Yard Hospitality Group had originally hoped to set up a floating restaurant adjacent to Pier 6 restaurant at the Charlestown Navy Yard, though those plans were eventually shelved; the group runs Pier 6 along with the Reel House in East Boston and Quincy, and like with the Charlestown and East Boston restaurants, they would offer free water shuttle service between the two places and the Tall Ship.



by Marc Hurwitz





