Love Deep Dish Pizza? How About Beer? Then Check Out This Restaurant Expanding to Greater Boston

A California-based restaurant chain that is known in part for its deep-dish pizza is expanding to the Greater Boston area.

According to a job post within the Craigslist site, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse is planning to open in Framingham, with interviews taking place at the Residence Inn on Staples Drive near where the Mass. Pike and Route 9 intersect. (An exact address for the restaurant and bar itself has not been given as of yet.) Based on its menu at other locations, the upcoming dining and drinking spot will offer a "Southern California twist" on Chicago-style pizza along with such possible options as tacos, burgers, pasta dishes, ribs, grilled chicken, and fish and chips, along with a variety of their own craft beers. If all goes as planned, the Framingham location of BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse could be opening in June.

Currently, only two other locations of BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse can be found in New England--in Warwick, RI, and Manchester, CT--though it looks like another outlet may be coming to North Attleboro as well.

The website for BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse is at https://www.bjsrestaurants.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

