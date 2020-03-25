Masa in Boston’s South End Has Closed for Good

One of the bigger names within the Boston restaurant scene has shut down permanently.



According to several sources, Masa in the the South End has closed for good, with a message sent by the Tremont Street spot confirming that the restaurant has indeed shuttered permanently. It is not known for sure whether the closure was directly due to the Coronavirus outbreak or whether it was an indirect cause; if we find out more about this, we will post an update here.



Masa, which first opened in 1998, was known in part for its tapas along with its weekend brunch, cocktails, and tequila options.



The address for Masa was 439 Tremont Street, Boston, MA, 02116.



by Marc Hurwitz





