Here's the Top Restaurant News for this Past Week in Greater Boston

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between April 10 and April 16, 2023.

Tous Les Jours Is Opening in North Quincy

A group of French-Asian bakeries and cafes based in South Korea is getting ready to open yet another Boston-area location.

Cava to Open in Downtown Boston

A Washington, D.C.-based group of fast-casual Mediterranean spots continues its expansion plans through the local area.

STK Steakhouse Plans to Open in the Back Bay

A group of steakhouses that planned to bring a "female-friendly" concept to several cities--including Boston--is now planning to bring its original concept to Boston instead.

Kitchen Table to Open in Beverly

A new restaurant is coming to the North Shore, and the person behind a now-closed spot known for its BBQ and locally-sourced fare appears to be involved.

Dudley Cafe in Roxbury Plans to Expand to Cambridge

A community-focused cafe is looking to expand to a second location.

