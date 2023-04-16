boston restaurant talk

Here's the Top Restaurant News for this Past Week in Greater Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between April 10 and April 16, 2023.

Tous Les Jours Is Opening in North Quincy
A group of French-Asian bakeries and cafes based in South Korea is getting ready to open yet another Boston-area location.
Cava to Open in Downtown Boston
A Washington, D.C.-based group of fast-casual Mediterranean spots continues its expansion plans through the local area.
STK Steakhouse Plans to Open in the Back Bay
A group of steakhouses that planned to bring a "female-friendly" concept to several cities--including Boston--is now planning to bring its original concept to Boston instead.
Kitchen Table to Open in Beverly
A new restaurant is coming to the North Shore, and the person behind a now-closed spot known for its BBQ and locally-sourced fare appears to be involved.
Dudley Cafe in Roxbury Plans to Expand to Cambridge
A community-focused cafe is looking to expand to a second location.
