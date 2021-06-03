This Popular Breakfast Spot Is Opening Another Restaurant in Mass.

An eclectic local group of dining spots known in part for their breakfast dishes will be opening a new location, with this one coming to the North Shore.

According to a tweet from @brokenfuses, The Friendly Toast is planning to open in the former Applebee's space at the Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers, with a search within the Indeed site showing a note within a job post saying "NEW OPENING!!! The Friendly Toast in Danvers is now hiring for all positions." Once it opens, the new location will join others in Boston's Back Bay, Burlington, Bedford, NH, Portsmouth, NH, and Burlington, VT, while another location in Cambridge's Kendall Square shut down last summer.

If all goes as planned, the new location of The Friendly Toast could be opening later this month.

The address for the upcoming outlet of The Friendly Toast in Danvers is 50 Independence Way, Danvers, MA, 01923. The website for all locations can be found at https://thefriendlytoast.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

