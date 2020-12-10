5 Gift Ideas for the People You Won't See in Person

With COVID-19 cases surging across the country, health experts advising people to stay in their own homes for Christmas.
So, what are some fun, thoughtful gifts you can send to friends and family you won’t see in person? Here are 5 ideas from smart shopping expert Trae Bodge.
- Send a high-tech gift card. Trae recommends digital gifting platform GiftYa. She told Maria Sansone, “It’s essentially spending money on [the recipient’s] favorite store. And it arrives on their phone in seconds. They can switch retailers if they prefer, or they can even opt to move the balance to their visa card.”
- Send a subscription box. Trae likes the Test Tube box from New Beauty because it she says it’s packed with full-sized items, as well as some samples.
- Give the gift of coziness. Trae says she takes her Wild Breed blanket with her every time she sees friends outside, from a distance. She also keeps her feet comfortable while working from home by wearing slippers from Vionic. Trae says they have good arch support and shock absorption.
- Give the gift of memories. Trae recommends a digital photo frame from Nixplay because the giver can install photos right onto the device from an app.
- Encourage health and wellness. Everyone needs masks and hand sanitizer. For a mask with a pleasant scent, Trae recommends checking out Laubahn Perfumes. They sell lavender-scented masks that she says can be calming. If you need a mask chain or other useful accessories, Trae likes the options available at www.shop.prettyconnected.com. And if you need sanitizing wipes on the go, Trae says Simple Satch is the perfect fit. It’s a fanny pack that comes with a mask, hand sanitizer, and wipes that are accessible from the bottom of the bag.