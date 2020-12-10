Upgrade Those Gifts for Your Guy

Do you have a hard time buying gifts for the men in your life? Maybe they already have everything or shrug you off with a casual, "I don't want anything" when you ask. Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride is going to help you out of the rut.

First, 2020 is all about being comfortable at home (and uncomfortable in a lot of other areas of your life.) So, he recommends a bathrobe or slippers. It's something they might not buy themselves but will definitely use as they make their morning coffee and prepare for the early morning meetings.

Next, self-care is not just for the ladies. Men need some R&R, too. Josh suggests a manicure or shower set because, Josh says, "Us guys, we like to be taken care of too, even though we might not say it."

Now the toughest guy to buy for is always the guy who already has everything. Josh encourages people to look at what they already have and determine what they've had for a long time. Think basics like belts, shirts, and gloves are always a hit.

Burlington has a great selection of all of these items so you can find it all in one place. And for the shoppers that like to feel good and do good, Burlington is hosting their 14th Annual Coat Drive. Bring in a gently used or new coat to the nearest Burlington and receive 10% off your next purchase.

To find your closest Burlington visit burlington.com. Sponsored by Burlington.