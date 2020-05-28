Best National Burger Day Deals and Specials

National Burger Day is coming in hot, so what better way to celebrate than with a deal from one of your favorite restaurants?

Monday kicked off the unofficial start of summer and we can't think of anything more delicious than a dinner full of summery salads and a classic all-American burger.

While several national chains are offering deals, it's always a good idea to call up your favorite local spot to see if it's offering any fun specials to mark the food holiday.

Beyond Meat

There's no need to forgo National Burger Day celebrations if you don't eat meat or are cutting back on your consumption of animal proteins. On Thursday, the plant-based beef alternative Beyond Meat is offering various discounts, like $1 off at grocery stores including Kroger, Stop & Shop, HyVee and select Albertsons and Safeways. Just call your local store before heading out to see what type of discount it might be offering.

Burger King

Let's start with an unavoidable pun: Burger King has a whopper of a deal for drive-thru, pickup or delivery orders. On Thursday, the chain is offering a $25 ultimate bundle for the whole fam (it includes two Whoppers, two Double Cheeseburgers, two Original Chicken Sandwiches, two 10-piece nuggets, four small fries, four small drinks and four cookies), a simple Whopper Meal for $5 and a few options in between. Just sign in online or through the chain's app to redeem.

Carl's Jr.

From family bundles that feed four for just $15 to a buy-one, get-one deal for $1, Carl's Jr. has some sweet — er, make that savory — deals for a limited time surrounding the holiday. See full details on the chain's website and call your local restaurant to verify.

Halo Burger

This Michigan-based chain that first operated out of a box car in downtown Flint is famous for its burger smothered in briny olives. To ring in the month of May, Halo is offering a $5 quarter pounder combo for all customers, a $3 burger for rewards members and a free burger for all new rewards members who place their first order. Just visit the website to sign up.

Smashburger

On Thursday, May 28, this chain is offering one of its priciest menu items, the Smoked Bacon Brisket Burger, for just $1 to customers who purchase one sandwich at full price ($8.99). Made with certified angus beef, 10-hour smoked brisket, applewood smoked bacon and aged cheddar cheese, this is a meal for true meat lovers.

Steak 'n Shake

Starting May 1 through August 18, Steak 'n Shake is offering a $5 gift certificate with any gift card purchase of $20 or more. Just order online and be sure to use your gift card (or tell your lucky friend to use it) within 30 days of purchase, otherwise the $5 will be void.

The Great American Takeout

Craving a burger on Thursday? Craving a burger every day for the next year? For National Burger Day, the Great American Takeout partnered up with Wayback Burgers, White Castle, Farmer Boys, Habit Burger Grill and Mooyah to give away one gift card worth $2,600 to one lucky burger lover. To enter, order a burger for takeout (or make your favorite recipe at home) on Thursday, post a pic with the hashtags #TheGreatAmericanTakeout and #sweepstakes, follow the campaign's Instagram account and wait to find out if you'll be enjoying free burgers for many months to come. After a random drawing, the prize winner may announced as early as Friday.

Uber Eats

To highlight top burger places in 10 cities across the country, over 50 celebrities partnered Uber Eats, as well as chefs from their favorite restaurants, to create custom burgers that will be offered via delivery only from select eateries starting on National Burger Day. The dishes featured in the Burger Showdown were created by celebs like Matthew McConaughey, Jason Sudeikis, Paris Hilton, Dwyane Wade, Bob Saget, Sarah Hyland, Phil Rosenthal and dozens more who paired with local chefs. The burgers will be available on Uber Eats from May 28 through May 31. Uber has also pledged to donate an unspecified amount to Frontline Foods, which is supporting pandemic front line workers with meals from local restaurants.

