There are few foods that are as beloved as pizza. We love it whether it's New York-style, Detroit-style, Chicago-style, or some other variety entirely. And whether it's deep dish or thin crust, cheese or pepperoni, it's always delicious.

Pizza is such a national treasure that it's no surprise it has a holiday in its honor. On February 9, we celebrate National Pizza Day. Restaurants nationwide are honoring this delicious handheld meal with a variety of freebies and discounts.

7-Eleven and Stripes

In honor of National Pizza Day, 7-Eleven and Stripes will be offering 7Rewards loyalty members a whole cheese or pepperoni pizza for just $7. This offer is also available for delivery through the 7NOW app.

Bar Louie

What is better than pizza? A pizza that's half price! On National Pizza Day, Bar Louie guests will score 50% off flatbreads during happy hour.

Bertucci’s Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta

On February 9, enjoy pizza for 50% off if you are an E-Club member.

BRAVO! Italian Kitchen

BRAVO! Italian Kitchen will offer its flatbreads for 50% off to E-Club members on February 9.

Brio Italian Grille

On February 9, stop by Brio for 50% off flatbreads for E-club members.

Buca di Beppo

Pizza lovers have added reason to stop by Buca di Beppo on February 9, because they will enjoy pizza for 50% off if they are E-club members.

Cali'flour Foods

Sometimes the most fun pizzas are the ones we make at home. Get 20% off all pizza crusts and flatbreads in honor of National Pizza Day through February 9 with code cfpizzaday2023.

El Torito

Try a free Mexican-style pizza! Mexican Pizza is made with a crispy tortilla with black beans and jack cheese, and topped with pico de gallo, cilantro, red onion, cotija cheese, and jalapeños. Use code Pizza Day to enjoy one free pizza per table with any entrée purchase.

Gopuff

The Mean Tomato is Gopuff Kitchen’s pizza brand. From February 6 through February 12, all pizzas will be on sale for $8.99 and include 50% off wings with any pizza purchase.

Home Run Inn

Home Run Inn (HRI) will give a free frozen pizza to anyone with the initials "H.R.I." to celebrate the holiday with those who share its monogram. To redeem, those with initials H.R.I. can submit proof of valid photo ID with matching mailing address to Home Run Inn’s Instagram page by 11:59 PM CST on February 9.

Hungry Howie's

Hungry Howie's is celebrating National Pizza Day with a Mix & Match deal which includes two $6.99 selections from the Mix & Match offerings list. This offer is available at select locations.

Jet's Pizza

This chain will be doing 15% off full orders on National Pizza Day when ordered via their text function.

Matchbox

At this chain, kids under 10 will get a free 10" cheese pizza with the purchase of any adult entree. In addition, for the month of February, in honor of Black History Month, $1 per pizza sold goes to the United Negro College Fund scholarship program.

Papa Gino’s Pizzeria

Enjoy two or more small cheese pizzas for $8.99 each using code 9204 at checkout on National Pizza Day.

Round Table Pizza

On National Pizza Day, rewards members will be surprised with a special deal of either 10%, 15% or 20% off, valid at participating locations for dine-in, carry-out and delivery.

Sam’s Club

On February 9, Sam’s Club is offering $1 off its handmade Member’s Mark 16” pizza at club cafés across the US. The pizza will only be $7.98 ($1 off the original $8.98 price) from February 9 through February 12.

Schlotzsky’s

For National Pizza Day, Schlotzsky’s is offering BOGO pizza for rewards members when ordering online, in-store, or through the Schlotzsky’s Rewards App at participating locations nationwide.

Slice

Slice is once again offering $5 off your first order on the Slice app (with a minimum order of $25) in honor of National Pizza Day. Use code PIZZADAY2023 to redeem.

