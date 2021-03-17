Feeling Lucky? Where to Score Free Doughnuts and Food Deals for St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day is usually filled with rainbows, green clovers and leprechauns — but there are also plenty of pots of gold to be found in almost every corner of the country ... in the form of great deals at restaurants and fast food chains.

Whether dining out, stopping by for a cocktail, or simply getting a sweet treat to bring home, there are plenty of special deals on Wednesday, March 17.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s is currently offering two $5 "Saintly Sips," the Tipsy Leprechaun and Pot O' Gold Colada. The Tipsy Leprechaun is similar to a Long Island Ice Tea, with a twist for the occasion and the Pot O' Gold Colada is a frozen piña colada with ingredients that include Captain Morgan and mango.

Chili's

Chili's is offering a St. Patrick's Day-themed $5 margarita of the month. The Lucky Jameson is back for the third year in a row and is made with Jameson Irish Whiskey, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, triple sec, fresh sour, a salt rim, and a lime and orange wedge for garnish. This margarita will be available for $5 for the month of March both in restaurant or to-go at participating locations.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts will offer their seasonal Lucky Duck Assortment through March 17. The assortment includes chocolate frosted doughnuts topped with magical charms and cinnamon sugar doughnuts topped with festive green icing, all in the name of adding a golden touch to the day — as well as a great Instagram friendly doughnut shot.

Dunkin'

There's all sorts of green fun happening right now at this doughnut chain, as there's a limited-edition Irish Creme-flavored coffee currently available, as well as the new avocado toast and matcha donut.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme has a special new doughnut in honor of the occasion. The Luck O’ the Doughnuts Collection includes four doughnut options — Gold Coin Doughnut, Lucky Sprinkles Doughnut, Lucky Unicorn Doughnut and Leprechaun Plaid Doughnut. The Original Glazed Doughnut is here for the occasion as well — it's gone green! It'll be a lucky pot of gold at Krispy Kreme on St. Patrick's Day, as any customer who stops by wearing green will score one "O’riginal Glazed" doughnut free, no purchase necessary. This offer is available either in-shop, pick-up or drive-thru.

McDonald's

Now may be a good time to check out the burger chain's legendary Shamrock Shake and Mint Oreo Shamrock McFlurry as through March 20, there'll be no delivery fee on orders of $20 or more through McDelivery on Uber Eats.

Tim Hortons

The time has changed ⏰ & so have our breakfast sandwiches! Celebrate Daylight Savings by trying our new fresh-cracked egg breakfast sandwiches for FREE at the crack of dawn from 5 AM - 7 AM only when you order ahead on the app or online. pic.twitter.com/TsgR9261A0 — Tim Hortons U.S. (@TimHortonsUS) March 15, 2021

This deal doesn't involve green food, but it does involve saving some green! Tim Hortons has begun using freshly cracked eggs in all their breakfast sandwiches, and to celebrate, all rewards app members are scoring a free breakfast sandwich through March 21. Be forewarned: the deal is only available between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., so you'll need to set your alarm!

Wawa

It's not a Shamrock Shake, but it's certainly a green drink! At Wawa, get a free Matcha drink on Wednesday, March 17, by using a deal on the rewards app.

