First Mother's Day Gift Ideas That New Moms Will Genuinely Love

Gift Memories

New moms can't get enough photos of their newborn! Professional photographs of this special time are a gift they will treasure forever.

Shoott offers gift cards that are priced by the number of photographs that are included. The photoshoot itself is free.

$60 for 4 photos

$75 for 5 photos

$90 for 6 photos

$120 for 10 photos

$180 for 15 photos

$240 for the entire gallery

If you're a mom that's treating yourself to some photos with your kids, you can use promo code CALLYOURMOM at booking for 20% off 5+ photos.

Gift Liquid Gold

For some women, breastfeeding comes easily but for others, it can be incredibly difficult trying to produce enough breastmilk to feed their baby.

Legendairy Milk creates organic herbal lactation supplements that are said to boost milk production for nursing and pumping mothers alike.

From now until 11:59 p.m. CST on Sunday, May 9, you can get 20% off everything on the website with promo code MAMA2021.

Gift Some Pampering

When you're a new mom, you barely have time to shower, let alone make a trip to the salon.

Enter GlamSquad, an in-home, on-demand professional beauty service.

GlamSquad is available in NYC, Hoboken, Jersey City, Washington DC, Boston, South Florida, Los Angeles, Orange County, San Francisco and the Bay Area.

Send her an E-gift card for a set amount or pre-pay for a service. They're currently offering a few Mother's Day packages including 1 blowout + 1 mani/pedi for $119.

Gift a Delicious Meal

When you're running on little to no sleep, the last thing you want to do is cook.

Gift a new mom the postpartum meal program from Ritual Meals. It includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, 2 daily snacks and 2 daily teas. It's all cooked and ready to re-heat so she can spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying her baby.

A one-time delivery is $186 for two complete days of organic meals and snacks. Three-day and five day programs are also available and can be shipped nationwide.

Gift a Clean Home

Vacuuming when the baby sleeps isn't an option so you can imagine how difficult it is for a new mom to keep up with all the usual housekeeping in addition to caring for the baby.

Handy offers 3-hour home cleanings for $99. They'll send a cleaning professional that's been vetted and background-checked and equipped with their own cleaning supplies.

Handy is available nationwide but check here for the full list of areas serviced.