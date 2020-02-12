Vermont

Convicted Murderer Found a Week After Fleeing From Furlough

Vermont State Police say they caught a convicted murderer a week after he fled from furlough following his prison release.

William Wheelock was taken into custody without incident shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday from a residence in Rutland. He was taken toe Marble Valley Correctional Center.

The police's tactical support unit and the FBI found Wheelock.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Maine 24 mins ago

In Dead of Winter, Police Arrest Person for Driving Lawn Mower Under the Influence

Mansfield 33 mins ago

Crews Respond to Tractor-Trailer Crash on I-495

Police said on Feb. 5, Wheelock was seen getting into a car in Bellows Falls after removing an electronic monitoring device. Wheelock was convicted in 1987 of second-degree murder and sentenced to serve 21 to 99 years in prison. He was released on furlough on Jan. 28 and he had been living in transitional housing in Bellows Falls.

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us