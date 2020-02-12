e-cigarettes

Mass. AG Healey to Make ‘Major Announcement’ on Investigation Into Juul

By Jake Levin

91571174
Getty Images

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey was set to make a "major announcement" about her office's investigation into e-cigarette manufacturer Juul, Wednesday.

Healey would "release details that have not yet been made public about the company’s misconduct," during a 11:30 a.m. news conference, her office said.

Healey opened an investigation into Juul Labs, Inc. in 2018 over concerns about the marketing and sale of electronic smoking devices and products to minors.

home

Decision 2020 2 hours ago

Wednesday Marks Deadline to Register to Vote in Mass. Primary

Weather forecast 3 hours ago

Sunshine Returns on Wednesday Before Snow Threat

Others expected to speak at the news conference included Dr. Jonathan Winickoff, Director of Pediatric Research at the Tobacco Research and Treatment Center at Mass. General Hospital; and Kristin Beauparlant, a professor at Harvard Medical School and the Massachusetts Chapter Leader of Parents Against Vaping E-Cigarettes.

This article tagged under:

e-cigarettesJuul Labs Inc.
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us