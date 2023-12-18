Mint, the popular budgeting app, is about to shut down

A popular budgeting app with millions of users will soon disappear.

On Jan. 1, Mint will no longer be available. It's been known as one of the best budgeting apps on the market, but users will soon have to find a replacement.

The app allows users to link all their financial accounts — including credit cards, investments and loans — in one place. It can help one review spending, track net worth and personalize financial goals.

In November, Intuit, which owns Mint, announced it was discontinuing the app. Users have been offered the option to move their personal financial data to Credit Karma, which is also owned by Intuit. However, it's not clear if Credit Karma will offer the same features.

We spoke with a Personal Finance expert at NerdWallet about what users need to know before making the move to a new app.

"You want to make sure you log in, take snapshots of everything that you shared with Mint, and make sure you have a way of transferring that data over," said Kimberly Palmer. "It can be helpful to go ahead and choose a new budgeting app that works for you, and then you can just make sure you have something in place for when Mint goes away so you don't feel like you're lost and not able to track your budget for that period of time."

Nerdwallet gave some recommendations in an article on its website.

Once you'rre selected a new app, it's going to take some time to get used to it. The most important thing to consider is if you're getting access to the features that make the biggest impact on your money management.