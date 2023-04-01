Holbrook

Holbrook Selectman Shown on Video Slinging Racial Slurs Loses Re-Election Bid, Results Show

Selectboard Chairman Danny Lee was seen on video slinging racial slurs targeting the Black community and people with mental health challenges

By Kathy Curran

A still from a video showing Holbrook Selectboard Chairman Danny Lee
The controversial Chair of the Holbrook Board of Selectman has lost his bid for re-election, according to preliminary results.

The results show Danny Lee coming in last place in the race after polls closed Saturday for the town election. Lee has been a selectman in Holbrook, Massachusetts, since 2016.

The NBC10 Investigators recently obtained troubling video showing Lee at a Holbrook restaurant drinking beer, slinging racial slurs targeting the Black community and people with mental health challenges, and lashing out about a previous recall push to remove him from power. It appears Lee was unaware he was being recorded.

Holbrook Select Board Chairman Danny Lee was recorded using racist language and making derogatory comments about people he said wanted to remove him from power.
The video, which was recorded last year, surfaced just before voters were set to decide if Lee would be re-elected.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Lee about the video, and he said he would get a lawyer and hung up the phone.

Lee is also a town employee, working for the Department of Public Works. On his political Facebook page, he says there is no greater professional honor than serving his hometown.

Several Holbrook residents had told the NBC10 Boston Investigators there's no room for racism in town or in politics.

