Inspector General: Boxborough should audit police payroll and reimburse taxpayers

The state’s top watchdog is calling on town leaders in Boxborough, Massachusetts, to conduct an audit to ensure taxpayers get reimbursed for money improperly paid to police officers.

As NBC10 Investigators first reported in 2022, the problem landed the police chief on a lengthy paid administrative leave and prompted elected leaders to ask the FBI to investigate.

The controversy centered around educational incentives paid to some officers who had not earned the required higher education degrees.

In a letter obtained by NBC10 Boston, the Massachusetts Inspector General is asking the town to comb through payroll records over a three-year period to make sure every erroneous dollar is identified and returned to taxpayers.

It was welcome news to resident Keith Lyons, a vocal critic since the issue first surfaced. Lyons, a former member of the town’s finance committee, is still demanding fiscal accountability two years later.

“It’s the principal,” Lyons said. “I want to make sure that money is paid back.”

The payroll problem surfaced publicly during a lengthy presentation at a Select Board meeting in October 2021, when former Police Chief Warren Ryder explained how the mistake happened, how it would be corrected, and how four officers had paid back the roughly $12,000 to town coffers.

However, not satisfied with the explanation, the Select Board took the surprising vote of asking the FBI’s Public Corruption Unit to come to town and investigate.

In January 2022, town leaders sent the police chief home on paid administrative leave, starting the clock on a lengthy wait for Ryder and residents.

The controversy divided the town, with residents displaying opposing lawn signs to share their views.

Ryder eventually agreed to a six-figure settlement with the town in exchange for stepping down from his post.

During an interview last April when he spoke publicly for the first time, NBC10 asked Ryder if he intentionally allowed some of his police officers to get educational incentives they had not earned.

“Absolutely not,” he responded. “There’s no way you could rightfully risk your whole career to commit a crime. It’s ludicrous.”

In an October letter, Massachusetts Inspector General Jeffrey Shapiro expressed concern that Boxborough leaders had only sought repayment from a six-month period in 2020. He recommended a full audit of the payroll over a three-year period.

“It honestly doesn’t matter if it’s a dollar or it’s $1 million. There needs to be reconciliation,” Shapiro told NBC10. “When the public feels something is done underhanded, secretly or irresponsibly, then work like what we’re suggesting needs to be done.”

Michael Johns inherited the issue when he took over as town administrator last year. He said even before the IG’s letter arrived, Select Board members had already taken the step to approve a more thorough audit to ensure taxpayers are made whole.

“I think it’s important to everyone in the community to get it right and put it behind ourselves,” Johns said. “I think you have to maintain—or if it’s lost—regain public trust.”

Johns anticipates the audit will be wrapped up in January and said town leaders would be transparent with taxpayers about any remaining funds that need to be reimbursed.

