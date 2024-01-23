PHOTOS: NH residents vote, candidates stump in first-in-the-nation primary Published 2 hours ago • Updated 23 mins ago Some of the sights around New Hampshire as hundreds of thousands of voters hit the polls and presidential candidates seek to sway their votes in the 2024 primaries with last-minute campaigning. 8 photos 1/8 NBC10 Boston Inside Webster Elementary School in Manchester, New Hampshire, where people were voting in the presidential primaries on Tuesdays, Jan. 23, 2024. 2/8 NBC10 Boston Nikki Haley supporters outside a New Hampshire polling place on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. 3/8 NBC10 Boston Bernie W. Campbell (left) and his father, Bernie H. Campbell, who are both working to support the election at Dr. Lewis F. Soule School in Salem, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. 4/8 NBC10 Boston Biden (left) and Trump (right) supporters outside a polling place in Salem, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. 5/8 NBC10 Boston 6/8 NBC10 Boston Democratic presidential candidate Dean Phillips greets a person outside a Manchester middle school on New Hampshire’s primary day, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. 7/8 Getty Images Scott Maxwell chats with his wife Val Maxwell after the first-in-the-nation midnight vote at the Tillotson House at The Balsams Resort in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the 2024 US presidential race on Sunday and endorsed frontrunner Donald Trump, narrowing the Republican field to two major candidates ahead of the closely watched New Hampshire primary. Photographer: Haiyun Jiang/Bloomberg via Getty Images 8/8 Scene during the first-in-the-nation midnight vote at the Tillotson House at The Balsams Resort in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the 2024 US presidential race on Sunday and endorsed frontrunner Donald Trump, narrowing the Republican field to two major candidates ahead of the closely watched New Hampshire primary. Photographer: Haiyun Jiang/Bloomberg via Getty Images This article tagged under: New Hampshirevotingdecision 2024 More Photo Galleries Best red carpet looks from the 75th Emmys Awards PHOTOS: Firefighters battle massive blaze at NH fuel company PHOTOS: Storm causes major flooding across New England Photos: Winter storm slams northern US