PHOTOS: Boston celebrates 250th anniversary of the Tea Party

Actors marched and dumped tea into Boston Harbor Saturday night to commemorate the iconic Boston Tea Party 250 years before.

Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald via Getty Images
Colonials march to the wharf as Boston celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.
Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald via Getty Images
The Red Coats arrive as Boston celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.
Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald via Getty Images
Re-enactors dump tea into the harbor as Boston celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.
NBC10 Boston
Tea being dumped in Boston Harbor on the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.
NBC10 Boston
Tea being dumped in Boston Harbor on the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.
NBC10 Boston
Tea dumped in Boston Harbor on the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.
NBC10 Boston
Fireworks go off to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

