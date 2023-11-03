PHOTOS: President Biden visits Lewiston, Maine, a town in mourning

President Joe Biden flew to Lewiston, Maine, on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, to pay tribute to the 18 people killed in the Oct. 25 mass shootings and the first responders who helped in the aftermath.

US President Joe Biden arrives at Brunswick Executive Airport in Brunswick, Maine, on November 3, 2023. The President is travelling to Lewiston, Maine, to meet with families of the victims of the October 25, 2023, shooting. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
President Joe Biden shares an embrace with Maine Gov. Janet Mills en route to Lewiston on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, to meet with the families and victims of last week’s mass shootings.
A memorial outside Schemengees Bar and Grill in Lewiston, Maine, ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay their respects outside Schemengees Bar and Grille in Lewiston, Maine, on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 following the mass shootings there and at a nearby bowling alley on Oct. 25.

MaineJoe BidenLewistonMaine mass shootings

