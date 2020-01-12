Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Legislature Tables Bills on School Start Dates

[UGCDFW-CJ-back to school]Cactus theme classroom
Molina, Tania L

New Hampshire lawmakers are staying out of the debate over whether schools should start before or after Labor Day, for now.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, a strong proponent of later start dates, created a "Save Our Summers" study commission in 2018 to examine how a mandatory post-Labor Day start date would affect tourism, academic performance and other areas.

The group issued a report without taking sides, and the Senate voted this week to table two related bills. One would have enacted the mandatory later start date. The other would have specified that local school districts have the authority to set their calendars.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New HampshireChris SununuSave Our Summers
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us