Legislature Tables Bills on School Start Dates

New Hampshire lawmakers are staying out of the debate over whether schools should start before or after Labor Day, for now.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, a strong proponent of later start dates, created a "Save Our Summers" study commission in 2018 to examine how a mandatory post-Labor Day start date would affect tourism, academic performance and other areas.

The group issued a report without taking sides, and the Senate voted this week to table two related bills. One would have enacted the mandatory later start date. The other would have specified that local school districts have the authority to set their calendars.