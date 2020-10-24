Shooting Under Investigation in Manchester, NH

An investigation is underway in Manchester, New Hampshire following a triple shooting on Friday night.

A call came in to the Manchester Police Department around 10:30 p.m. for a report of three people who were shot in the area of Auburn and Union streets.

All three victims are being treated at local hospitals, according to the police department. Officials do not believe that this was a random act of violence.

The incident remains under investigation and people are being asked to avoid the area where the shootings took place.