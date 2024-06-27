New Hampshire

Warning issued not to consume ‘Diamond Shruumz' products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating the Microdosing Chocolate Bars, Infused Cones, and Microdose/Macrodose gummies after a series of illnesses emerged in late May

By Fabianna Rincón

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

New Hampshire public health officials are warning against the consumption of Diamond Shruumz microdosing products after reports of illness in other states believed to be linked to the brand.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Division of Public Health Services (DPHS) issued the warning on Thursday. To date, there have been no reports of any illness in New England.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

These products include their Microdosing Chocolate Bars, Infused Cones, and Microdose/Macrodose gummies, including impacted products sold to stores in New Hampshire. They contain a "proprietary blend" of mushrooms, including reishi and lion’s mane.

“As people in multiple states have become ill with a variety of severe symptoms after eating these products, we are advising Granite Staters to avoid consuming them,” said DPHS Director Iain Watt in a press statement. “We will continue to monitor information from our federal partners about this ongoing investigation.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is beginning a nationwide investigation into illnesses connected to the consumption of Diamond Shruumz products. Since May 28, FDA officials have identified 39 illness complaints in 16 states associated with the products. There have been no deaths associated with this investigation.

The reported symptoms include seizures, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, agitation, abnormal heart rates, high or low blood pressure, nausea, and vomiting.

Officials are warning not to eat, sell, or distribute any impacted products, and that retailers should hold onto them until further instructions are issued for safe disposal.

The FDA will continue to release updates concerning the investigation on its website.

More health news

Crime and Courts 2 hours ago

Justice Department charges nearly 200 people in $2.7 billion health care fraud schemes crackdown

news 10 hours ago

Neuroscientist: Invest in this ‘supercharged 401(k) for your brain' to keep it healthy and sharp

LGBTQ Jun 26

LGBTQ elders struggle with health care, housing and isolation

This article tagged under:

New HampshireFood Safety
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us