5 Mass. Hotels Rank Among Top in US, According to US News

In Massachusetts, 5,000 hotel and lodging employees were laid off amid the pandemic, and the industry is expected to take years to recover

By Gintautas Dumcius

This file photo shows the master bedroom inside a Boston Harbor Hotel suite.
David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File

Five Massachusetts hotels landed among the top 100 in the United States, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The publication, which has scored hotels since 2011, looked at more than 30,000 luxury hotels and resorts in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean.

The pandemic slammed into the hotel business around the world. In Massachusetts, 5,000 hotel and lodging employees were laid off, and the industry is expected to take years to recover.

