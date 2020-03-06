JP Morgan

JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Recovering From Emergency Heart Surgery

Dimon was alert after undergoing an emergency heart surgery Thursday for an acute aortic dissection

In this file photo, Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co., speaks at the Economic Club of Washington September 12, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee/Getty Images, File

JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon underwent emergency heart surgery Thursday for an acute aortic dissection, the company announced.

Dimon, 63, was awake and alert after a successful surgery, according to a JP Morgan statement informing its shareholders of the news. The financial services company said its co-presidents and co-operating officers Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith would take control of JP Morgan's operations while Dimon recovers.

"Our company will move forward together with confidence as we continue to serve our customers, clients, communities and shareholders," the statement said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

JP MorganCEOchase
