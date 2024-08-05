24-year-old gold medal gymnast from the Philippines to be awarded a condo valued at $414,046, cash prizes and more

Philippines gymnast Carlos E. Yulo didn't just win a gold medal at this summer's Olympic Games, he's also won a fully furnished two-bedroom apartment.

The 24-year-old gymnast made history as the first male Olympic gold medalist in the history of the Philippines when he won the top prize for his floor exercise on August 3. The following day, he earned a second gold medal for his vault routine. He is only the second athlete from the Philippines to win the top prize. Hidilyn Diaz won the country's first-ever gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in 2021 for weightlifting.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

On August 1, Filipino real estate company Megaworld announced it would award each of the country's Paris Olympians who returned with a gold medal a two-bedroom condo in the company's McKinley Hill township. Yulo is the only gold medalist for his country in this year's games so far.

McKinley Hill is the largest condo development in the city of Taguig and is valued at 24,000,000 Philippine pesos or $414,046 USD. Taguig is a coastal city and is considered a major hub in the Philippines.



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"This 2024, we are celebrating our 100th year of participating in the Olympic Games, and what a way to celebrate this milestone than by recognizing the superb competitive spirit of our newest Olympic gold medalist and welcoming them to McKinley Hill," Lourdes T. Gutierrez-Alfonso, Megaworld president, stated in a press release. "As one of the most celebrated addresses in Fort Bonifacio, McKinley Hill is home to several world-class athletes, including members of the Philippine national teams for basketball and football. This makes it a perfect home for Filipino champions who live a life of passion and excellence through and through."

Tom Weller/voigt | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

In addition to the furnished condo, the Philippine government will give Yulo 10 million Philippine pesos, or $172,519 USD. The country's House of Representatives has also pledged 6 million Philippine pesos, or $103,511 USD, according to local Philippines outlet Philstar.

Yulo will also be able to take advantage of a lifetime supply of ramen from various restaurant chains in the country and a gastroenterologist has even offered Yulo free consultations and colonoscopies for life. The University of Mindanao has offered the gold medalist free university credits.

The mayor of Yulo's home city, Manila, told BBC it is preparing to receive him with a "hero's welcome" when he returns from the Olympics.

"The grandest welcome will greet him and all our Paris Olympians. When we meet him, we will present Carlos Yulo cash incentives, awards, and symbols of the eternal gratitude of the proud capital city of the Philippines," Honey Lacuna told BBC.

Conversions from the Philippine peso to USD were done using the OANDA conversion rate of 1 Philippine peso to 0.02 USD on August 5, 2024. All amounts are rounded to the nearest dollar.

Want to stop worrying about money? Sign up for CNBC's new online course Achieve Financial Wellness: Be Happier, Wealthier & More Financially Secure. We'll teach you the psychology of money, how to manage your stress and create healthy habits, and simple ways to boost your savings, get out of debt and invest for the future. Start today and use code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off through September 2, 2024.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.