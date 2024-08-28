Europe markets set for higher open as investors weigh global stock outlook

LONDON — European markets were set to nudge higher at the open on Wednesday as investors looked to fresh earnings and economic data for clues about the outlook for stocks globally.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was last on track to open around 21 points higher at 8,375, while the German DAX was set to gain 17 points to 18,717 and the French CAC was set to rise 15 points to 7,587. Italy's FTSE MIB was set to add 87 points to 33,969.

That comes after a choppy session on Tuesday, which saw the pan-European Stoxx 600 close slightly higher. Travel stocks led gains as the CEO of low-cost carrier Ryanair Michael O'Leary told Reuters he expects fares to fall by less than previously expected in the crucial July-September quarter.

Elsewhere, copper prices hit a near-six-week high on Tuesday, boosted by renewed demand and optimism about a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September.

In Europe on Wednesday, the latest consumer confidence figures out France are due. Earnings will come from Lego, Prudential, Novonesis and Brunello Cucinelli in Europe, as well as several major companies including Nvidia state side.

Results from artificial intelligence heavyweight Nvidia could provide clues about the longevity of the tech and AI trade, and what could lie ahead for the sector which has been booming this year.

U.S. stock futures were last slightly lower early on Wednesday, with all eyes on Nvidia, after Wall Street had a winning day on Tuesday.

Asia-Pacific markets pulled back as investors weighed higher-than-expected July inflation figures out of Australia.



Correction: This story was updated to more accurately reflect which consumer confidence figures will be released in Europe on Wednesday.