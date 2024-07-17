Money Report

Treasury yields hold steady as investors weigh state of economy

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Wednesday as investors considered the state of the economy and outlook for interest rates.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose by less than 1 basis point at 4.17%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was last at 4.47% after adding just over 2 basis points.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors considered economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials slated for the week after central bank Chair Jerome Powell earlier this week said interest rates would likely be cut before inflation reaches 2%.

Waiting until the Fed's 2% target rate has been reached would likely be too late and could see inflation fall below this level, he said. But Powell also noted the Fed was still looking for greater confidence that inflation is indeed on its way back to the central bank's target.

One more set of inflation data — the personal consumption expenditures price index — is due before the Fed meets at the end of the month, when investors are hoping to get hints that rate cuts could begin in the coming months.

Fed funds futures trading implies a 100% likelihood the Federal Reserve will lower rates in September, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

