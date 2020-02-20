BOSTON

New Office, Retail Building Pitched for ‘Last Developable Parcel’ on Newbury Street

By Catherine Carlock, Boston Business Journal Real Estate Editor

An architect's rendering of the new five-story office and retail building proposed for 149 Newbury St. in Boston
CBT Architects via Boston Business Journal

L3 Capital LLC, a real estate investment firm with offices in Chicago and New York, has pitched a five-story office and retail building at the corner of Newbury and Dartmouth streets in Boston, a surface parking lot that’s billed as the last developable parcel of land on the famed Back Bay street.

Boston-based CBT Architects designed the building at 149-155 Newbury St., which was formerly home to the Hotel Aubry apartments. L3 this summer paid $40 million for the 14,504-square-foot lot.

The building — which would be called The Aubry — has been designed to house one to two levels of retail topped by office space.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 29 mins ago

4 Family Members From Mass. Killed in Crash Near Disney World: What We Know

BOSTON 50 mins ago

Report of Man With Assault Rifle on Orange Line Train Causes Alarm

Read more at the Boston Business Journal.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONBoston Business Journalnewbury street
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us