Economy

US Jobless Claims Total 898K as Layoffs Persist

By Christopher Rugaber

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

American workers continued to hit the unemployment line in large numbers last week, with 898,000 new claims filed for jobless benefits.

The still-high number of people seeking jobless benefits reflects an economy that has recovered only slightly more than half the 22 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic. Many Americans are facing unemployment with vastly diminished aid since a $600-a-week federal benefit expired this summer.

The latest weekly report on jobless claims coincides with fading prospects in Washington for a new federal rescue aid package that economists say is urgently needed for unemployed workers and struggling businesses, states and cities. Congress remains at an impasse.

Business

coronavirus pandemic 18 hours ago

Asian Stocks Follow Wall St Lower as Stimulus Hopes Fade

Samuel Adams 20 hours ago

After ‘SNL' Skit, Sam Adams Maker Is Laughing All the Way to the Bank

At the same time, economists say they have grown increasingly skeptical about the government’s figures for unemployment claims, even though there is little doubt that hiring has slowed and many employers are still cutting jobs.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Economycoronavirus pandemicunemployment
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us