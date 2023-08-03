pets

30 cats and kittens will need homes after they were surrendered to the MSPCA

The animals be posted on the adoption page as soon as they're ready to find their new homes

Dozens of cats and kittens were surrendered from a single home Wednesday when the owner, who had been taking in stray animals to keep them safe, realized she had too many to handle, the MSPCA said.

The 30 cats range from just a few weeks old to about 4 years old and some of them may be pregnant. They were removed from the home in Norfolk County by the MSCPA's Community Outreach team, and will soon need new homes.

“This owner was taking in stray cats to keep them off the streets where they were in danger of getting hit by a car or worse. She kept them safe and even found families to give some of them new permanent homes,” explained MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs, Mike Keiley. “But the cats bred, and the owner ended up with too many to handle.”

The cats are currently at MSPCA-Angell locations in Boston and Methuen. They will be posted on the adoption page as soon as they're ready to find their new homes. More information will be available here.

