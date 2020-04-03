The number of veterans who have recently died at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home is now 21, 15 of whom tested positive for COVID-19, state Heath and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said Friday.

Tests for three other veterans who have recently died are pending, two tests were negative and the cause of one death is unknown.

Fifty-nine other residents and 18 staffers have tested positive.

The deaths and related coronavirus outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home are now under an investigation ordered by Gov. Charlie Baker, who has often visited the site.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths at the Chelsea Soldiers' Home remains at two, she said. Eleven other residents and five staff members have also tested positive.

Fifteen people have died from coronavirus and related complications at the Charlwell House Health & Rehabilitation Center in Norwood, Massachusetts, nursing home of the coronavirus or related complications, according to the Boston Globe.

Employees told the newspaper that all of the deaths occurred over the last two weeks.

The National Guard responded Friday to the Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley in Littleton to test residents for the virus that causes COVID-19, town officials said in a statement. Five residents there have died.