4,568 New Breakthrough Cases in Mass., 23 More Deaths in Vaccinated People

Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported more than 4,500 new breakthrough cases over the past week, and 23 more deaths.

In the last week, 4,568 new breakthrough cases -- infections in people who have been vaccinated -- were reported, with 178 more vaccinated people hospitalized, Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials said Tuesday. Their report brings the total number of cases above 30,000 to 32,345, and the death toll among people with breakthrough infections to 217.

Both figures remain a tiny percentage of the total number of all people who have been vaccinated -- just 0.02% of vaccinated people are hospitalized, and 0.71% have been infected. An even smaller percentage has died: 0.005%. The report also doesn't indicate how many of the breakthrough cases are in people with underlying conditions, though it also notes that "may be undercounted due to discrepancies" in records.

While vaccinated people are getting COVID-19, the virus' effects are severely blunted in them, and breakthrough cases rarely lead to hospitalizations or deaths. That's why public health officials worldwide continue to stress the importance of vaccination. (If you still need to be vaccinated, here's a tool to find the closest vaccination provider to your home.)

Nearly 9.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts as of Tuesday. That includes shy of 4.8 million first shots and nearly 4.3 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 309,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Tuesday reported that a total of 4,591,864 Bay State residents have been fully vaccinated.