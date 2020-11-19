Charlie Baker

Gov. Baker Expected to Participate in Coronavirus Meeting With Biden, Harris

Baker and other governors are expected to speak with Biden about improving coordination between the federal and state responses to the pandemic

By Staff and wire reports

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to be among the governors meeting with President-elect Joe Biden Thursday to discuss improving coordination between the federal and state responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden's transition team announced Wednesday that Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris plan Thursday to meet virtually with the National Governors Association's executive committee in Wilmington, Delaware.

Baker serves on the executive committee, which is chaired by NGA Chairman Andrew Cuomo, the New York governor.

After the virtual meeting, Biden and Harris plan to deliver remarks.

During his 2020 presidential campaign, Biden vowed to reach out to the governor of every state, as well as other local officials, to figure out what support they need to respond to the ongoing pandemic.

