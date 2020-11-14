COVID-19 Massachusetts

Baker Likens COVID-19 Transmission to Glitter at Kids' Party

The governor aimed to explain the transmission situation in the state in the most relatable way he could

By Michael P. Norton

glitter
Getty Images

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has been talking publicly about COVID-19 since March, often searching for new ways to express his message.

On Friday morning, while speaking at an online executive forum, Baker said someone asked him to explain the transmission situation in a way that's really easy to understand. The governor said yes, and then asked listeners if they've ever had a party for their kids where glitter was used.

"So, one person brings the glitter. How many leave with it on them?" the governor said. "And the answer is basically everybody. And that is in fact the challenge with this thing."

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

abortion 2 hours ago

Mass. House OKs Measure Codifying Abortion Rights

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Mass. Reports 2,841 More COVID-19 Cases as Surge Continues

The governor went on to explain how COVID-19 can be invisible in its transmission and how infected people may not be symptomatic for two to five days, but can infect other people during that time.

"By the time you figure out you're actually symptomatic, you could easily give it to all kinds of other people who will then, you know, take their two to five days and some of them may not even get that symptomatic and just think they have you know allergies or, you know, a cold or something else. And then some people get wicked sick," the governor told the Associated Industries of Massachusetts forum.

Copyright State House News Service

This article tagged under:

COVID-19 Massachusettscoronavirus in massachusettsGov. Charlie Baker
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us