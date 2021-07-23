Cambridge the Latest Mass. Community to Issue Mask Advisory Amid Rise in Cases

Health officials in Cambridge, Massachusetts, are urging residents to wear masks in certain situations, regardless of vaccination status, amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The city’s health department said new infections have jumped in July, with 83 confirmed and probable cases reported as of Tuesday.



“We urge residents -- vaccinated and not -- to wear a mask and practice physical distancing in situations where transmission is likely and when around unvaccinated people, including young children,” the department said in a statement.

Nantucket joined Provincetown in advising people to start wearing masks indoors as more than 250 coronavirus cases have been linked to a COVID outbreak in the popular tourist town on the tip of Cape Cod.

“It is unclear what's behind the uptick in infections among both unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people, but it's most likely a combination of various factors, including the increasing prevalence of the highly transmissible Delta variant in the United States and the return to everyday activities,” the Cambridge statement said.

The advisory comes amid an uptick in cases across the state. Both Nantucket and Provincetown recently issued mask advisories amid growing clusters that include fully vaccinated residents.

Boston Acting Mayor Kim Janey also said Thursday that the city’s public school students will be required to wear face masks when classes start in September.

Gov. Charlie Baker, meanwhile, said Thursday he doesn’t plan to reimpose statewide restrictions. The Republican rescinded most of the state mandates at the start of the summer as Massachusetts has achieved one of the highest vaccination rates in the nation.

“If communities believe they need to pursue strategies that are more effective and appropriate to them, then they should do so,” Baker added while speaking at an event on Cape Cod.

Provincetown issued new virus safety recommendations Monday after recording more than 250 new cases of COVID-19 following a busy Fourth of July weekend. Officials in the popular tourist town have said many of the cases were so-called “breakthrough” infections in vaccinated people.

As of Tuesday, more than 5,100 Massachusetts residents had tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated against the virus, and at least 80 of them have died.