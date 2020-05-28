coronavirus

Chelmsford Closes Town Beaches Indefinitely Due to Pandemic

By Malcolm Johnson

As the weather gets warmer, beaches in one Massachusetts town will be closed starting Friday.

The beaches at Heart Pond and Freeman Lake in Chelmsford have been shut down because people were not following guidelines in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to officials.

The Chelmsford Board of Health has received reports and witnesses beachgoers not wearing facial coverings or complying with social distancing advisories issued by Gov. Charlie Baker.

The beaches will be closed until further notice.

