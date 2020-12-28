Coronavirus Vaccinations Begin at Long-Term Care Facilities in Mass. Monday

Beginning Monday, CVS Health will administer Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at about 2,000 long-term care facilities in Massachusetts.

It’s part of a larger effort to vaccinate at about 40,000 nursing homes and assisted living facilities nation-wide.

The Rhode Island-based company began administering doses of the Pfizer vaccine in Connecticut and New Hampshire, along with several other states last week.

CVS will start administering vaccines in 36 states Monday - including Massachusetts - and the District of Columbia. Puerto Rico will begin on Jan. 4.

Over the next three months, CVS Pharmacy teams expect to make a total of three visits to each long-term care facility to give residents and staff their initial shot and booster shot.

CVS hopes to vaccinate all residents and staff three to four weeks after the first visit. Both CVS and Walgreens were tapped by the federal government to administer the vaccine.

The company plans to provide vaccines to the general public in their 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country in 2021.