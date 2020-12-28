coronavirus vaccine

Coronavirus Vaccinations Begin at Long-Term Care Facilities in Mass. Monday

CVS will start administering vaccines in 36 states Monday - including Massachusetts

By Nia Hamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Beginning Monday, CVS Health will administer Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at about 2,000 long-term care facilities in Massachusetts.

It’s part of a larger effort to vaccinate at about 40,000 nursing homes and assisted living facilities nation-wide.

The Rhode Island-based company began administering doses of the Pfizer vaccine in Connecticut and New Hampshire, along with several other states last week.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

CVS will start administering vaccines in 36 states Monday - including Massachusetts - and the District of Columbia. Puerto Rico will begin on Jan. 4.

Over the next three months, CVS Pharmacy teams expect to make a total of three visits to each long-term care facility to give residents and staff their initial shot and booster shot.

CVS hopes to vaccinate all residents and staff three to four weeks after the first visit. Both CVS and Walgreens were tapped by the federal government to administer the vaccine.

The company plans to provide vaccines to the general public in their 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country in 2021.

Coronavirus Vaccine Coverage

Moderna Dec 26

Boston Doctor Has Allergic Reaction to Moderna's COVID Vaccine, Uses Own EpiPen

Maine Dec 27

Maine EMTs Get Coronavirus Vaccine

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccinecoronavirusvaccineCVSPfizer
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us