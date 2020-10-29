Daily Mass. COVID Case Number Tops 1,000 for 6th Straight Day

Massachusetts confirmed 27 new deaths and 1,243 more coronavirus cases Thursday, marking the sixth straight day the state has announced more than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases.

There have now been 9,727 confirmed deaths and 151,741 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 1.8%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,951, which would indicate there are 224 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has decreased to 561. Of that number, 99 were listed as being in intensive care units and 49 are intubated, according to DPH.

The state's latest weekly community-level data on the coronavirus pandemic is expected to be released Thursday afternoon and will include an updated town-by-town risk assessment map.

Last week's report from DPH was revamped to include data on isolated outbreaks, requiring its release to be moved back from Wednesdays to Thursdays. The report showed 77 communities considered at the highest risk for transmitting COVID-19, an increase of 14 from the previous week.